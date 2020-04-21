News
Armenia 2nd President's attorney to send fourth letter to court
Armenia 2nd President's attorney to send fourth letter to court
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s attorney Hovhannes Khudoyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am that even though the chief of staff of the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has responded to his third letter, he doesn’t consider this a response and is preparing to send the fourth letter.

“There was actually no response. The chief of staff simply wrote that Judge Anna Danibekyan will return on April 17 and I can ask her my questions. I will send the fourth letter tomorrow, “he said.

Touching upon the fact that Judge Anna Danibekyan is on leave for the second time, Khudoyan said criminal procedure has been in a catastrophic situation for the past two years and it will be rather difficult to change the situation.
