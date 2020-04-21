News
Armenian government cutting expenditures, PM's beloved Citizen's Day events canceled
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Yerevan.Today writes the following: “These days, the Armenian government is revisiting the 2020 State Budget and is preparing to cut government funding for several programs due to the pandemic. This is what the news service of the Government confirmed during a conversation with Yerevan.Today.

As a matter of fact, the events for celebrating Citizen’s Day (declared in honor of the revolutionaries) have been canceled (the day was introduced in the state holiday calendar upon a government decision last year, and let us remind that the day must be celebrated on the last Saturday of every April).”
Հայերեն
