Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker: I will be filing lawsuits soon

After the session held by the Board of Civil Contract Party today, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenian Alen Simonyan told reporters that he will be filing lawsuits against media outlets that release defamatory articles that are not part of the context.

Asked if the board had considered Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s statement that the latter is preparing to wipe the public administration system of the “remainders of Serzh Sargsyan”, Alen Simonyan said this is something that the Prime Minister and citizens of Armenia have been talking about for a long time and that the process of ‘cleansing’ is in progress. “The criminal cases and the people being investigated serve as brilliant evidence of this, and there will be more examples of this in the near future,” he said.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who was also attending the board session, left without answering journalists’ questions.