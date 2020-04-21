Armenia 2nd President's claim against Penitentiary Service not accepted for proceedings

The Yerevan court of general jurisdiction has refused to accept second President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan’s claim against the Penitentiary Service for proceedings, as reported the Judicial Information System.
During an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am, Kocharyan’s attorney Aram Orbelyan had reported that Robert Kocharyan demands preventing actions violating his rights, particularly the inhumane treatment and tortures. Orbelyan had also reported that he and the other attorneys have submitted two claims to the Yerevan court of general jurisdiction and the Administrative Court.
Orbelyan had stated that the ground for the claims was the statements by international organizations that countries must take steps to apply alternative pre-trial measures.