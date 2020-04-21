News
MP: If Armenian health minister is lying, he must be dismissed immediately
MP: If Armenian health minister is lying, he must be dismissed immediately
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Gevorg Petrosyan has posted the following on his Facebook page:

“Who can explain what the government is doing?

If the health minister is lying by saying that there is an increase in the number of coronavirus cases, he must be dismissed immediately. If he is right, then what is the government doing and who will be held responsible for the restrictions that were set in vain?

As if that wasn’t enough, now there are talks about Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov assuring that there is a certain document on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and it seems as though there is no substantiated refutation…

Who is creating this situation and why? What’s keeping the government from consolidating all the forces with potential?

Armenia is ‘buried’ in disappointment, unemployment, dangerous uncertainty in regard to foreign policy issues, despair, depression, hunger and diseases…”
