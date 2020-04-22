Newspaper: Armenia PM selling his apartment in Yerevan

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily writes: Quite by accident we found out in the section of house sales’ announcements on the (…) website that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan is selling his apartment (…) [in Yerevan].
Now the time has come to "create" a new home. The apartment has been put up for sale since February 27; it is estimated at 85 thousand [US] dollars. In other words, it was put up for sale before the coronavirus spread and the state of emergency was declared [in the country].
Apparently, the Prime Minister has decided to buy a new house; after living in the government summer house, it is unlikely that the family will return (…) to the 3-room apartment.
And the law no longer provides for the provision of housing by the state to the retired Prime Minister. And since according to the law they adopted on [the confiscation of] property of illegal origin, problems may later arise with the purchase of a house worth more than 50 million drams, they have decided to insure themselves as much as possible.
Most likely, they will use the money from the sale of the house to buy a new house; for example, they will pay the down payment, will form the rest a loan.
By the way, this is the apartment where a disadvantaged family lived for a short time after the revolution.