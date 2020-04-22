News
Wednesday
April 22
Newspaper: What personnel changes expected in Karabakh government?
Newspaper: What personnel changes expected in Karabakh government?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Past daily of Armenia writes: According to the Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] source of Past newspaper, newly elected President of Artsakh [ex-PM] Arayik Harutyunyan is not in a hurry to talk about personnel changes [in the government] because this topic is very sensitive in Artsakh. The thing is that a number of officials in today's governing system are his teammates, and it is difficult to make drastic changes; on the other hand, the appointment of each new official becomes a subject of wide discussion in Artsakh.

Nonetheless, the most untouchable person in the government at the moment is Defense Minister Jalal Harutyunyan, who, according to our source, will definitely continue in office.

Most likely, State Minister Grigori Martirosyan (…) will also be reappointed to his post; Martirosyan is considered a technocrat in Artsakh and is beyond the political process.

In any case, there will be at least 3-4 changes in the government; much depends on the course of political consultations, depending on which the number of changes may increase.
This text available in   Հայերեն
