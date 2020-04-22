Trump says he will sign ban on ‘green cards’ for 60 days

US president Donald Trump said the US immigration ban would be signed for 60 days and would apply to green card, Reuters reported.

He will impose the ban which will target those seeking permanent residency to protect Americans seeking to regain jobs lost amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump plans to introduce a ban through an executive order, which he says he is likely to sign on Wednesday.

According to the US president, this ban will not apply to persons entering the US on a temporary basis. The ban will be reviewed after a 60-day period.

Trump said the suspension of immigration would put “unemployed Americans first in line for jobs” as the country re-opened.

“It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad. We must first take care of the American worker,” he told reporters at the White House.

The US President noted that some exceptions would be spelled out in the immigration ban, and he could extend it for another 60 days or longer. By the way, to handle the immigration was on of the Trump’s campaign promises. His critics consider this announcement to be an attempt to take advantage of the pandemic to achieve the political goal.

The order could spark legal action, Reuters noted.

“A senior administration official said the administration was looking at a separate action to cover others affected by U.S. immigration policy, including those on so-called H-1B visas,” the source added.

Trump confirmed that the introduction of this order is also being considered. According to a source in the White House, an exception for green card order will be made for people involved in responding to the coronavirus pandemic, including farm workers and those who help ensure food supplies to the US.