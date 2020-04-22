News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.87
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM Tigran Sargsyan to soon be charged
Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM Tigran Sargsyan to soon be charged
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information received by Iravunk, RA former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan will soon be charged along the lines of the well-known offshore scandal case.

According to the same rumors, Sargsyan himself will be the key accused in this case.

In the meantime, let us inform that the questioning of [Archbishop] Navasard Ktchoyan [Vicar of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church], who received the status of the accused in the case, will continue today.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Newspaper: Armenia PM selling his apartment in Yerevan
The time has come to "create" a new home…
 Newspaper: Armenia MPs to take COVID-19 tests on Saturday
News was spread in parliament that a case of the novel coronavirus had been registered, but…
 Newspaper: Court declares Yerevan mayor’s several appointments invalid
It turns out that officials who have been in office at the Yerevan Municipality for already a year have been appointed as a result of a non-objective competition…
 Newspaper: New details known from Armenia ex-President Sargsyan’s talk with April 2016 war inquiry committee
As for the loss of 800 or 400 hectares of land, Sargsyan said…
 NGO: Competent authorities should assess Armenian PM’s inappropriate behavior
“We express deep concern about the Prime Minister’s statements made live on April 19…
 Armenian opposition party: Many officials of ex-president's administration among members of current cabinet
He also stated that there are real and great...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos