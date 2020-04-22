Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM Tigran Sargsyan to soon be charged

YEREVAN. – Iravunk daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: According to the information received by Iravunk, RA former Prime Minister Tigran Sargsyan will soon be charged along the lines of the well-known offshore scandal case.
According to the same rumors, Sargsyan himself will be the key accused in this case.
In the meantime, let us inform that the questioning of [Archbishop] Navasard Ktchoyan [Vicar of the Araratian Patriarchal Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church], who received the status of the accused in the case, will continue today.