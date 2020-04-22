News
Wednesday
April 22
News
Wednesday
April 22
Newspaper: There is silent, unspoken dissatisfaction by Armenia medical staff on COVID-19 "frontline"
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – Hraparak daily of Armenia writes: These days, there is a silent, unspoken dissatisfaction by the [country’s] medical staff member having an important role—in terms of their pay.

“They have brought so many people to the ‘mouth of the bullet,’ those people do not go home, do risky work, but they give them salaries as much as the other hospitals’ employees who do not have contact with the corona[virus], but can have ‘extra’ earnings; accept that it is not honest,” said one of the people in charge of coronavirus treatment.

Why don't they pay? "They do not want to give a systemic solution to the problem. In fact, it's easier for them to rent extra, 5-star hotels for pointless money than to find a way to raise the salaries of doctors who have really become kamikazes these days.”

When renting 5-star hotels, do you think that manipulations are being carried out? Are they paid from charitable donations or from the state budget? “No, I don't think so; they are paid from the state budget.”

Are the hotels full of people? "Yes. If new hotels are rented, it means the rest are full.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
