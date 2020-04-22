News
Trump wishes Kim Jong-un well after reports that North Korean leader is ill
Trump wishes Kim Jong-un well after reports that North Korean leader is ill
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump wished North Korean leader Kim Jong-un well after reports that the leader is ill, CNBC reported.

Asked by one of the journalists about the North Korean leader’s state of health, Trump noted: “These are reports that came out, and we don’t know.”

“I’ve had a very good relationship with him. I wouldn’t -- I can only say this, I wish him well, because if he is in the kind of condition that the reports say, that’s a very serious condition, as you know,” Trump said. “But I wish him well.”

Earlier CNN reported that the North Korean leader has serious health problems. However, the information was denied in South Korea.
