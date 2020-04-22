Canadian shooter is millionaire obsessed with police

The mass shooting by Gabriel Wortman, 51, has already become the deadliest in the country's history.
The shooter turned out to be a millionaire dentist obsessed with police, The Mirror reported.
Wortman collected decommissioned police cars and uniforms, and used it to disguise himself as an officer before carrying out the killing.
According to Worthman's neighbors, he suffered from alcohol addiction. His dental clinic recently closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The death toll of the shooting has risen to 22. Worthman was shot dead following the 12-hour rampage. Following this incident, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said his administration is moving ahead with stricter gun laws.