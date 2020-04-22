News
Wednesday
April 22
News
Trump to ask Harvard University to pay back relief money
Trump to ask Harvard University to pay back relief money
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump has accused Harvard University of ‘taking’ money from the federal government as part of the program intended to benefit small businesses and said he will be asking that they pay it back, Fox News reported.

“Harvard is going to pay back the money. They shouldn’t be taking it,” Trump said Tuesday, taking aim at the university as the White House came under scrutiny after a number of large businesses received money from the $350 billion relief fund, leaving small businesses out as the coffers ran dry last week.

Harvard University denied applying for loans intended for small businesses amid the pandemic. According to the university, it received funds as part of a separate fund under the CARES Act for academic institutions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
