14 inmates on hunger strike in Vanadzor prison

All roads leading to Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan to be closed on April 21-25

Belgium French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his election as President

Trump says 20 states preparing to lift pandemic restrictions

President-elect on Karabakh conflict: No effective destination can be reached without Stepanakert’s full involvement

Trump threatens to terminate trade deal with China

Trial in case of Armenian 3rd president and others postponed again

Armenia official: Oldest from persons over 70 years of age who recovered from COVID-19 in country is 93-year-old woman

Iran puts its first satellite into orbit

COVID-19 results for 3 persons tested in Artsakh Tuesday are announced

ANCA welcomes confirmation of US State Department adjusting aid to help Armenia with COVID-19

Media Advocate: Armenia’s new government had failed to reduce media’s polarization

Trump to ask Harvard University to pay back relief money

Armenia parliament holding special sitting

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,473 in Armenia

Armenia, India FMs discuss coronavirus challenges

Balasanyan: We rejected and reject the phased solution to Artsakh issue

Canadian shooter is millionaire obsessed with police

PM: Armenian Genocide anniversary virtual march will continue until dawn

Brent oil prices fall below $16 a barrel for first time since 2001

Trump wishes Kim Jong-un well after reports that North Korean leader is ill

Newspaper: There is silent, unspoken dissatisfaction by Armenia medical staff on COVID-19 "frontline"

Missouri sues China

Newspaper: What personnel changes expected in Karabakh government?

Newspaper: Armenia ex-PM Tigran Sargsyan to soon be charged

Newspaper: Armenia PM selling his apartment in Yerevan

Trump says he will sign ban on ‘green cards’ for 60 days

Stanislav Tarasov on Kazan document for Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Joint Statement by the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan and the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group

Armenian government cutting expenditures, PM's beloved Citizen's Day events canceled

MP: If Armenian health minister is lying, he must be dismissed immediately

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs' teleconference ends, coronavirus situation also discussed

AMD 974,163,699.3 transferred to account for preventing spread of and overcoming COVID-19

Armenia citizens can return via Moscow-Yerevan chartered flight on April 22

Armenia Government presents program of events for Armenian Genocide commemoration

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker: I will be filing lawsuits soon

Armenia 2nd President's claim against Penitentiary Service not accepted for proceedings

Armenia Commandant's decision on isolation and self-isolation of pilots, train drivers and truck drivers

Armenian MP: Principle of expression of free will of Karabakh people must underlie conflict settlement

Armenia 2nd President's attorney to send fourth letter to court

Armenian government to increase loans for agriculture sector

Armenia Embassy in Georgia: TV tower in Tbilisi colored in Armenian tricolor national flag again

Armenia ranked 61st in 2020 World Press Freedom Index

ARF-D representative on Armenian PM's and government's work done over past month

Armenia citizen waiting for flight in Moscow to return and serve in army

Republican Party of Armenia issues statement on Russian FM's phased approach to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency decides to ban some businesses' operation for 24 hours

About 50 Armenia citizens over 70 have overcome COVID-19 and been checked out of hospitals

Armenian ruling party's board convenes session, PM attending (LIVE)

Armenian MP: No document on table of negotiations over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

Armenian PM: Central Bank bought $ 25 million in foreign exchange market

Update on COVID-19 situation in Armenia, Armenians forced out of Moscow airport, 21.04.20 digest

Trump urges federal government to find a way to provide payments to US oil and gas industry

Artsakh air defense forces shot down Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle

Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs video conference kicks off

Armenia President expresses condolences on the death of Ruben Shugaryan

Fate of Armenia citizens expelled from Moscow Domodedovo Airport remains uncertain

Armenia Parliament Speaker: I still have warm memories of my last meeting with Ruben Shugaryan

Armenia Supreme Judicial Council acting member and court judges take oath of office

Armenia MFA issues statement on death of diplomat Ruben Shugaryan

WHO warns of dangers of rush to ease coronavirus restrictions

Armenia President signs amendments to Law on Commission for Prevention of Corruption

Official: Artsakh Central Electoral Commission declares Arayik Harutyunyan as elected president

Armenia PM makes new appointment

Recovering from coronavirus, PM Johnson to talk to Trump, Queen

WHO: Coronavirus very likely of animal origin, no sign of lab manipulation

UN: World's hunger strike could double by economic impact of pandemic

Madagascar president launches coronavirus 'remedy'

FM: Armenia to receive 600-700 Armenian citizens soon

FM: Armenian people defeated Genocide, as the nation exists now

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency establishes special regime in Vardenis

New COVID-19 source recorded in Armenia’s Vardenis

ARF-D representative on PM's statement on Armenian organizations in the Diaspora

COVID-19 pandemic changes program planned for 105th anniversary of Armenian Genocide

Renowned Armenian diplomat Ruben Shugaryan dies aged 58

Dismissals continue at state-funded Public Television of Armenia

Russian FM: EU becomes more open to dialogue with Eurasian Union

Russian natural gas price for Armenia to drop?

Armenian FM to Lavrov: Concessions are impossible at cost of Artsakh security

Armenia emergency situations minister's congratulatory message on occasion of ministry's anniversary

Lavrov: Russia hopes trials against joint ventures with Armenia will be settled

NGO head says Armenian foreign minister needs to resign

One dollar falls below AMD 481 in Armenia

Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement progress implies phased approach

Bourg-les-Valence mayor congratulates Artsakh President-elect

Armenia President gives words of advice to Armenians about COVID-19

Armenia health minister: We have steady growth rate of COVID-19

Armenia Justice Ministry representative on statement issued by NGOs

Karabakh President-elect presents agenda for cooperation with political parties

Armenia MOD pays respects to National Hero Tatul Krpeyan

Man, 59, found dead in Karabakh forest (PHOTOS)

Catholicos of All Armenians urges to refrain from controversy, speculation

Some employees of Armenia embassy in Russia are self-isolated

Families sue helicopter company in Kobe Bryant crash

Aurora. Standing in Solidarity: Special online discussion on April 24, 2020

Russian president’s spokesperson: Putin's schedule currently has no plans for phone talks with Trump

Armenia parliament to convene special session on Wednesday

Armenia to receive 2 thousand tests of new sample

Armenia deputy FM calls on compatriots not to gather at Moscow airport

FM says Russia hopes to restore flights with Georgia in near future