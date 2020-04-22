News
Armenia, India FMs discuss coronavirus challenges
Armenia, India FMs discuss coronavirus challenges
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – On the initiative of the Armenian side, Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan had a telephone conversation Tuesday with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

They touched upon the challenges caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus, and the steps being taken at the national level to address socioeconomic issues as a result of CVID-19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

FM Mnatsakanyan expressed his support to the friendly people of India in rapidly overcoming this pandemic and its consequences.

Both sides stressed the importance of international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

On behalf of the Armenian government, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan thanked the Indian authorities for their assistance in health care and some other spheres.

During the telephone conversation, the two FMs also touched upon a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, reaffirming the bilateral readiness to continue effective cooperation in the target domains of mutual interest and to take practical steps for the further intensification of Armenian-Indian relations.

The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and India also exchanged views on urgent regional and international issues.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
