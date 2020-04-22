News
Wednesday
April 22
Armenia parliament holding special sitting
Armenia parliament holding special sitting
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The National Assembly (NA) of Armenia is holding a special sitting Wednesday, the agenda of which has two matters.

One of the bills is tabled by Babken Tunyan, a member of the majority My Step faction and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, and the other—by Mikayel Melkumyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction.

Both drafts propose amendments to the Tax Code and some measures to mitigate the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia.
