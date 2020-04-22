COVID-19 results for 3 persons tested in Artsakh Tuesday are announced

STEPANAKERT. – The Ministry of Health of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic informs that the COVID-19 results for the three persons who were tested in Artsakh Tuesday are already known, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reported.
Accordingly, two persons infected with the novel coronavirus in Karvachar a few days ago were re-tested, and this time one of them tested negative.
The second citizen still tested positive.
And test result of the third person is also negative.
So far, seven cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Artsakh, and two patients have already been treated.