Facebook invests $ 5.7 billion in India’s richest man company
Facebook invests $ 5.7 billion in India’s richest man company
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

Facebook has announced an investment of $ 5.7 billion in Indian mobile internet company Reliance Jio, which is owned by the country's richest person Mukesh Ambani, BBC reported.

This transaction will turn Facebook into the largest minority shareholder of the company with a share of 9.9%.

This step will become the largest fulcrum for the American tech giant, whose WhatsApp service is used by about 400 million users in India.

"This investment underscores our commitment to India, and our excitement for the dramatic transformation that Jio has spurred in the country," Facebook said in a statement.

The company also announced plans to focus on cooperation between WhatsApp and Reliance Jio's electronic enterprise JioMart to enable people to connect with businesses, shops and purchase products.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
