Belgium French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his election as President
Belgium French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh congratulates Arayik Harutyunyan on his election as President
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics

Belgium's French-speaking circle of friendship with Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has issued a statement congratulating Arayik Harutyunyan on his election as President of the Artsakh Republic.

The members of this friendship group welcome the fact that despite the geopolitical blockade, the people of Artsakh have once again exercised their right to vote and have remained faithful to the path they have chosen since the first days of independence, namely to build a democratic country.

The Belgian political and public figures who are members of this friendship group congratulate the newly elected parliament of Artsakh as well.

In their statement, the members of this group also stress their wish to continue high-level and effective cooperation also with the new parliament and authorities of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն
