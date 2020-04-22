News
Wednesday
April 22
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
World’s largest cities experience unprecedented reduction in air pollution
World’s largest cities experience unprecedented reduction in air pollution
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Restrictions on travel and industrial production imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic have led to an unprecedented reduction in air pollution in the world’s largest cities, CNN reported referring to a study by IQAir.

The company investigated the level of harmful microscopic particles known as PM 2.5 in the 10 largest cities in the world. Seven out of the 10 cities studied, including New Delhi, Seoul, Wuhan and Mumbai, saw significant improvements in air quality.

Analysts have chosen for each of the cities a three-week period of the most stringent restrictive measures, and it turned out that during this period the level of air pollution decreased by tens of percent.

For example, the level of air pollution in LA decreased by 31%, in Mumbai - by 34%, in Wuhan - by 44%, in Seoul - by 54%, and in Delhi - by as much as 60%.

IQAir analysts are confident that after the restrictions are lifted and the economy is resumed, the level of air pollution will again increase.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
