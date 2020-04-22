Media Advocate: Armenia’s new government had failed to reduce media’s polarization

Reporters Without Borders has released its annual report, according to which Armenia ranks 61st out of 180 countries in terms of press freedom, the initiative Media Advocate reported.

The section of the report on Armenia is entitled “Diversity but not yet independence”.

According to the international organization, the new government formed after the change of power in Armenia in 2018 has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.

It should be reminded that Media Advocate initiative has repeatedly mentioned about it in its publications, urging not to divide the media field into black and white, into insiders and outsiders. Recently, Nikol Pashinyan and Alen Simonyan have accused media field of writing articles by order, thus once again polarizing the media field. Media Advocate initiative has also stated about this.

Reporters Without Borders has also expressed concern over methods of fight against media and free speech: “There is concern about the volume of judicial proceedings against journalists and about excesses in the fight against fake news. The involvement of the security services in combatting disinformation, followed by arrests of social media users, and attempts to legislate without prior discussion with civil society and journalists are alarming. However, investigative journalism is flourishing online and is well placed to play a major role in a national offensive against corruption.”

It should be reminded that during a year an unprecedented number of lawsuits were filed against media outlets and journalists, Facebook users were arrested.