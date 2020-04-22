News
14 inmates on hunger strike in Vanadzor prison
14 inmates on hunger strike in Vanadzor prison
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Fourteen inmates have declared a hunger strike in the Vanadzor penitentiary. This was reported by the Helsinki Citizens' Assembly-Vanadzor.

This morning it received a call from the aforesaid penitentiary. Accordingly, ten of these prisoners have written a petition to the warden of this penitentiary, complaining that they are not being released on early parole.

The complaint of the other four inmates is connected with the previous illegal actions of the prosecutor's office, as a result of which, according to them, illegal decisions were made against them.
