Trump threatens to terminate trade deal with China
Trump threatens to terminate trade deal with China
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US president Donald Trump threatened to terminate the trade deal with China if the country does not fulfill its obligations amid the coronavirus pandemic that it turned out to be the source, Business Standard reported.

The first phase of the trade deal, according to which China should purchase products worth $ 200 billion from the US, is moving according to plan. However, in its report, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission said that China could refer to a clause in the agreement allowing new trade consultations between the two countries "in the event of a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event".

The US president answered the journalist’s question about how confident he is that China is not going to take advantage of the loophole about the natural disaster mentioned in the trade deal.

"If that happens, we'll do a termination and we'll do what I can do better than anybody," Trump told reporters on Tuesday during his daily White House press conference on coronavirus. "There is nobody ever been tougher on China than me," Trump said, reiterating that China had been ripping the US off for years till he was elected the president.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
