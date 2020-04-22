Spain announces capture of one of the most wanted ISIS militants

Spanish police detained one of the most wanted fugitive ISUS fighters in Europe, Reuters reported referring to citing a government statement.
The militant was detained in the city of Almeria in the south of the country. The detained militant turned out to be an Egyptian who fought in Syria and Iraq. Together with the other two persons, he was hiding in one of the apartments in the city.
His accomplices were also arrested. Their identities are established, the Spanish Interior Ministry reported. The ministry also said the detainee appears in the most high-profile crimes committed by ISIS.
He spent several years in Syria and Iraq and is known for the extreme degree of cruelty, which became the reason for his getting into the field of view of the police and European intelligence services. All three suspects come from North Africa; they tried not to attract attention during the coronavirus pandemic and wore protective masks.