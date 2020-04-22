News
Trump says 20 states preparing to lift pandemic restrictions
Trump says 20 states preparing to lift pandemic restrictions
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that so far, 20 US states, which comprise 40% of the country's total population, have announced preparations for the immediate lifting of sanitary restrictions imposed amid COVID-19, TASS reported.

They want to get back to work, Trump said at a briefing at the White House.

Trump also announced that US floating hospital, which was sent to New York late in March to unload local hospitals in a pandemic, will soon return to its base in Virginia. Deborah Birx, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator, in turn, noted that the epidemiological situation is improving in many large American cities, including New York.

Last week, Trump announced that US authorities are embarking on a “country discovery." The administration released new recommendations for phasing out measures introduced amid coronavirus. President noted that governors will be able to decide when to remove restrictions, since the situation in each state is different.

According to Johns Hopkins University, US has recorded over 824 thousand COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 45 thousand.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
