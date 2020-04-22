Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: Foreign Ministry should demand clarification from Russia MFA

YEREVAN. – I do not imagine that there can be a government in Armenia that can make such concessions which are presented within the framework of the mentioned document. Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia party and head of the Bright Armenia faction, said this Wednesday at the briefing with the journalists in parliament, referring to Tuesday’s statement by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"Before we were getting ready to demand clarifications from our Foreign Ministry, the Foreign Minister held a press conference where he clearly denied the issue of any document on the table, including the document which the Russian Foreign Minister spoke about, as well as matters related to concessions." the opposition MP said. "A question rises here: Which foreign minister to believe in? I believe in Armenia’s foreign minister. I think the Armenia’s Foreign Ministry should demand clarification from the Russian Foreign Ministry. Moreover, I also think that [Armenian] Prime Minister [Nikol] Pashinyan should personally address this issue because this is a very speculative issue in the domestic political life of Armenia, and it should be clarified in the clearest way and to some extent refute that information."