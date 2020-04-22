News
Armenian MP on price of Russian natural gas
Armenian MP on price of Russian natural gas
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Economics


The prices of natural gas have to be as low as possible for Armenia since it is a member of the Eurasian Economic Union and is Russia’s strategic partner. This is what head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan told reporters today, touching upon the statement that Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov made yesterday.

“When Russia submitted a bid to increase the price of natural gas, the next day, I declared that Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia had to reject the bid, based on the fact that the prices of oil and natural gas have gone down in the international market and that Armenia is in a deep crisis. If Russia and Armenia are strategic partners, they can’t act this way, especially in a crisis, and this means the Russian side has to withdraw its bid. If it doesn’t, the Public Services Regulatory Commission needs to reject the bid,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
