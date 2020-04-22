News
Armenian MP: No criminal case can be dismissed or closed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Touching upon Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov’s statement on the criminal cases instituted against Russian companies in Armenia, head of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Edmon Marukyan today told reporters the following:

“In closing, Lavrov said President Putin and Prime Minister Pashinyan have held phone talks and hoped all the issues are being discussed. Lavrov expressed some discontent with the criminal cases instituted in Armenia, but also said the countries are cooperating and holding discussions and that the issues will be solved. In my opinion, no criminal case in Armenia can be dismissed or closed, even though the intermediation of an allied state,” Marukyan said.
