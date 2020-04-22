News
US warns of repeated and more dangerous wave of COVID-19
US warns of repeated and more dangerous wave of COVID-19
Region:World News
Theme: Society

Director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert Redfield warned that the second wave of a new coronavirus may be even more dangerous than the outbreak observed these days, The Washington Post reported.

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

According to him, “we going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
