Armenian official: AMD 4,700,000,000 in loans granted for agriculture sector

Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia Arman Khojoyan today told reporters that the government has granted an AMD 4,700,000,000 loan for the agriculture sector over the past 20 days as part of the measures aimed at neutralizing the consequences of the coronavirus and added that the government has received over 13,000 applications (approximately AMD 27,600,000,000).
“The government has already approved 2,943 applications (a total of AMD 4,034,000,000). Overall, 1,638 loans have been granted for the agriculture sector in the period between January and March 31,” the official said.