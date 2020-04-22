Armenian MP: Government needs to exempt businesses from fines and penalties during state of emergency

It is extremely important to exempt businesses from fines and penalties during the state of emergency. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arkady Khachatryan declared in parliament today.
“I will call on the government to reconsider its approach and grant tax breaks. The parliament needs to show that it supports businesses. If the parliament can’t urge banks to refuse to calculate interest rates by virtue of law, it has the right to exempt businesses from penalties by law.”