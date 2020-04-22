News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian MP: Government needs to exempt businesses from fines and penalties during state of emergency
Armenian MP: Government needs to exempt businesses from fines and penalties during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

It is extremely important to exempt businesses from fines and penalties during the state of emergency. This is what deputy of the Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly Arkady Khachatryan declared in parliament today.

“I will call on the government to reconsider its approach and grant tax breaks. The parliament needs to show that it supports businesses. If the parliament can’t urge banks to refuse to calculate interest rates by virtue of law, it has the right to exempt businesses from penalties by law.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia regional governor reports 47 COVID-19 cases in one of province's towns
Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan...
 Armenian opposition MP says businesses should be exempt from penalties during state of emergency
The coronavirus pandemic is going to hurt many...
 Embassy in Russia: 203 Armenia citizens returning to Yerevan
The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued a...
 Bolivia's interim president to donate part of salary to citizens affected by COVID-19
Interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez has...
 Peskov: UN Security Council drafting universal ceasefire agreement
Spokesperson for the President of the Russian Federation...
 US warns of repeated and more dangerous wave of COVID-19
“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos