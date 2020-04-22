News
On April 24 government to lay 105,000 flowers at eternal fire of Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
On April 24 government to lay 105,000 flowers at eternal fire of Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

On April 24, on behalf of all of us, the government will lay 105 thousand flowers at the eternal fire of the [Armenian Genocide] Memorial [in Yerevan]. Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan, who is also commandant of the current state of emergency in the country due to the COVID-19 situation, noted about this on his Facebook page on Wednesday. He wrote as follows, in particular:

"Dear compatriots, on April 24, the Armenian people and all progressive humanity will commemorate the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

In these days of April 2020, we are fighting against a new global challenge: the coronavirus (…).

(…) this year we are staying at home and not visiting the Armenian Genocide Memorial, but we are taking the following steps to ensure our symbolic presence [there]:

The lights of the squares, streets of Yerevan and the provinces will go out on April 23, at 21:00, under the sound of church bells.

On April 24, on behalf of all of us, the government will lay 105 thousand flowers at the eternal fire of the memorial.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
