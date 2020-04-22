News
MP: Lavrov admitted that natural gas price hike is Russia's response to steps to establish legitimacy in Armenia
MP: Lavrov admitted that natural gas price hike is Russia's response to steps to establish legitimacy in Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – The price of natural gas is falling all over the world during this period of the [COVID-19] pandemic, whereas our strategic partner Russia has decided not to decline from the decision to increase the price of gas. Independent MP Arman Babajanyan stated this in the National Assembly of Armenia on Wednesday.

According to him, it is obvious that an increase in the price of natural gas will impact directly and have a chain effect on all branches of the economy and will lead to inflation in Armenia. "In other words, in this crisis situation, Russia not only does not assist its strategic partner and [fellow] EEU member Armenia, but also, with its this decision, creates additional risks for Armenia's economy," he said. "Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in fact admitted that the increase in gas prices is Russia's response step to the processes aimed at establishing legitimacy in Armenia."

"We, as the National Assembly, the Armenian authorities in general, must think (…) about reviewing this disgraceful [natural gas] agreement," the MP stressed. "Moreover, we must address it not only in the context of Armenian-Russian bilateral relations, but also in the context of our membership in the EEU. We continue to be a member in a union whose main beneficiary, Russia, is manifesting toward us a non-allied approach in economic issues as well.”
