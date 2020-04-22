Annual Armenian Genocide remembrance march in Artsakh not to take place this year

STEPANAKERT. – The annual march in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) dedicated to the day of remembrance of the victims of the Armenian Genocide will not take place this year. The Artsakh Information Center informed this in a statement on Wednesday.
As per the statement, this decision has been taken based on the restrictions that have been imposed on holding public and mass events these days in Artsakh.
“The temporary restrictions are aimed at preventing the possible spread of the [COVID-19] infection, and minimizing the potential risks to the health of our citizens,” the statement also reads, in particular.