Peskov: UN Security Council drafting universal ceasefire agreement

Spokesperson for the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov has declared that the United Nations Security Council is drafting a universal ceasefire agreement amid the coronavirus, reports Interfax.
“You know that President of France Emmanuel Macron has undertaken a similar initiative and has informed President Putin about this. Currently, the diplomats of all countries are working on this agreement,” Peskov said, adding that the document needs to be approved by the heads of all states and there is no need to hurry.