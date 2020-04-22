News
Armenian MP on Russian FM's statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Armenian MP on Russian FM's statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


Armenia has to make the right judgments in this situation and not let anyone take advantage of this situation and generate anti-Russian moods. This is what deputy of the Prosperous Armenia Party Arman Abovyan told reporters today, touching upon the statement that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov made yesterday.

In response to a journalist who said perhaps it’s not appropriate for Armenia to make a statement since it says it is making adjustments, Abovyan said the following: “It’s hard to give an evaluation because our political party isn’t part of the negotiations over the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, but there is public demand, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that it has nothing to hide and has been open with the public. If it is open with the public, then it has to clearly state that Armenia isn’t negotiating over a phased approach to the settlement of the conflict.”

According to the MP, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs don’t have the mandate to compel or oblige, and even if consultations are held, they are held to discuss a certain issue.
