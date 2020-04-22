Armenian army's general staff chief visits military units

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan yesterday visited military units stationed in the northeastern direction and was told about the organizing of service and the repair works at the military unit, reports the news service of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.
Lieutenant General Artak Davtyan also visited military posts, was told about the operative situation in the given sector of the border zone, the level of physical, combat and moral-psychological readiness of the personnel, etc.
The chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces gave the commanders of the subdivisions instructions to increase effectiveness of on-duty service and encourage servicemen who stand out during military service.