Ambassador: We have 1 coronavirus-infected Armenia citizen in Poland

According to the information of the Republic of Armenia (RA) Embassy in Poland, at the moment we have one [COVID-119] infected RA citizen; this person has been hospitalized. RA Ambassador to Poland Samvel Mkrtchyan stated this in an interview with "Orer" European magazine.
"Information on the steps taken by the Polish authorities has always been published on the embassy's Facebook page," Mkrtchyan added, in particular. "Unfortunately, so far it has been possible to organize the return of a limited number of RA citizens to Armenia. However, work in this direction continues in terms of using the existing opportunities in the air communication of neighboring countries. It should be noted that many of the RA citizens prefer to wait for the resumption of direct flights from Warsaw to Yerevan.”