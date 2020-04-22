Armenia legislature unanimously passes 2 MPs' bills in 1st reading

YEREVAN. – At its special sitting on Wednesday, the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia unanimously adopted in the first reading the two drafts that are on the agenda.

One of the bills is tabled by Babken Tunyan, a member of the majority My Step faction and Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs, and the other—by Mikayel Melkumyan, a member of the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction.

Both drafts propose amendments to the Tax Code and some measures to mitigate the economic consequences of the spread of the coronavirus in Armenia.

It was previously decided that both bills would be passed from the first to the second reading, but Tunyan said he was withdrawing the 24-hour procedure proposal for his bill. "Let's give ourselves a week, 10 days to discuss the recommendations made once again," he said.

And NA Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan informed the deputies that they will reconvene at about 5:30pm to debate on Melkumyan's draft in the second reading.