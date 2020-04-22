News
Armenia PM: Ruben Shugaryan embodied best features of an intellectual
Armenia PM: Ruben Shugaryan embodied best features of an intellectual
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday extended his condolences to the family and friends of Ambassador Ruben Shugaryan on his passing.

“It's with great sorrow and deep regret that I heard the news of Ruben Shugaryan's untimely demise. I express my deepest condolences to his family and friends. Mr. Shugaryan embodied the best features of an intellectual, with a broad worldview, active civic attitude and patriotism,” Pashinyan wrote on his Twitter account.

As reported earlier, Ambassador Shugaryan passed away on Tuesday in the United States, at the age of 58.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
