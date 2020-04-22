News
New details become known about murder committed by Armenia official’s brother
New details become known about murder committed by Armenia official’s brother
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

New details have become known about the murder committed by Garik Mashadyan, the brother of Rafik Mashadyan, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia.

This criminal case has been joined to the criminal case initiated in 2019 into the murder of Yerevan resident Tsoghik Badikyan, 65, shamshyan.com reported. Garik Mashadyan, 46, was arrested on suspicion of killing his neighbor Badikyan.

A criminal case was initiated Tuesday on the fact that after the murder, it was found out that large amounts of  gold jewelry and money had been stolen from Badikyan's apartment.

During the investigation at the scene of the murder, the suspect had told how he had entered the house and what he had done inside.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
