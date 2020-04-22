News
One dollar drops below AMD 480 in Armenia
One dollar drops below AMD 480 in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 479.81/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 1.06 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 520.93 (unchanged), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 593.29 (down by AMD 0.20), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.26 (down by AMD 0.02) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 230.93, AMD 25,947.72 and AMD 11,029.77, respectively.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
