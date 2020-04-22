News
Armenian international relations specialist on Russian FM's statement
Armenian international relations specialist on Russian FM's statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

International relations specialist Suren Sargsyan has touched upon the statement that Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov made on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict yesterday and wrote the following on his Facebook page:

“With one sentence, Lavrov opposed the following four cornerstone claims of the Armenian side:

1. There are no negotiations (there are discussions and consultations);

2. There is no document on the negotiating table;

3. There can’t be any covert negotiations.

4. There is no phased approach.

The following is Lavrov’s statement: On the table of negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict there is currently a document that implies a phased settlement.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
