Armenian international relations specialist on Russian FM's statement

International relations specialist Suren Sargsyan has touched upon the statement that Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov made on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict yesterday and wrote the following on his Facebook page:
“With one sentence, Lavrov opposed the following four cornerstone claims of the Armenian side:
1. There are no negotiations (there are discussions and consultations);
2. There is no document on the negotiating table;
3. There can’t be any covert negotiations.
4. There is no phased approach.
The following is Lavrov’s statement: On the table of negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict there is currently a document that implies a phased settlement.”