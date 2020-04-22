News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenia PM signs decision on setting up Council for Sustainable Development Goals
Armenia PM signs decision on setting up Council for Sustainable Development Goals
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a Council for the Sustainable Development Goals of the Republic of Armenia has been set up.

The decision states that the composition of the Council, the procedures for the tender for involvement of NGOs in the Council and for organizing rotation and the Council’s rules of procedure shall be approved, and the former decision on establishing the National Council for the Sustainable Development Goals of the Republic of Armenia and on approving the composition and rules of procedure of the National Council shall be repealed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos