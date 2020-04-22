Armenia PM signs decision on setting up Council for Sustainable Development Goals

By the decision of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, a Council for the Sustainable Development Goals of the Republic of Armenia has been set up.
The decision states that the composition of the Council, the procedures for the tender for involvement of NGOs in the Council and for organizing rotation and the Council’s rules of procedure shall be approved, and the former decision on establishing the National Council for the Sustainable Development Goals of the Republic of Armenia and on approving the composition and rules of procedure of the National Council shall be repealed.