Update on COVID-19 pandemic, program for Armenian Genocide commemoration, 22.04.20 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents a daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 22.04.2020:

· The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached 1,473 in Armenia.

A total of 14,966 tests have come back negative so far, and 816 people are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 633 COVID-19 patients have recovered thus far, whereas 24 others have died in Armenia from the disease.

As health minister Arsen Torosyan noted, the oldest person who has recovered from COVID-19 in Armenia is a 93-year-old woman.

· Over 2.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported globally as of Wednesday. The death toll nears 180 thousand. And over 705 thousand people have already recovered.

US is the first in terms of COVID-19 cases and the death toll. It has confirmed over 819,000 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll has exceeded 45,000 leaving behind Spain with over 21,000 deaths and more than 208,000 confirmed cases.

Besides, the WHO has once again warned that the rush to ease restrictions amid COVID-19 could lead to a new surge in infections.

· The videoconference of the Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov was held on Tuesday with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

The participants discussed the situation created in the region amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amid global fight against COVID-19, they highlighted the need to take steps for unconditional maintenance and strengthening of the ceasefire regime. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs attached importance to their commitment and the call of the UN Secretary-General regarding the global ceasefire.

The participants adopted the joint statement, according to which, the sides considered the next steps in the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process in line with their joint statement issued in Geneva on 30 January 2020.

Thus, amid the pandemic, the implementation of previously agreed humanitarian measures was postponed. The face-to-face ministerial meetings and the visits of the co-chairs to the region agreed upon in Geneva have also been postponed. Nevertheless, the necessary work to prepare these activities continues.

· Armenia government has presented a program of events for the Armenian Genocide commemoration.

On April 23 at 9 p.m., church bells will ring and the lights at squares and street lights of Yerevan and the provinces of Armenia will be switched off for three minutes.

On April 24, starting from 8 a.m., citizens and Armenians abroad can send an SMS. The names of citizens who send SMSs will be shown on the columns of the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial, the government noted.

Starting from 10 a.m., Armenian president, PM and parliament’s speaker will visit the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex in Yerevan.

The tribute will begin with a concert featuring performances at 10 p.m that will be broadcast live until dawn.

Besides, to prevent the COVID-19 spread, all the roads leading to the Armenian Genocide Memorial will be closed from April 21 to April 25 at 10 pm. Violation of the order will have legal consequences, the statement also said.

· The trial in the case of Armenian third president Serzh Sargsyan and others has again been postponed, Sargsyan’s attorney’s noted.

According to them, they petitioned to postpone the meeting scheduled for 3 pm on April 23. The application is granted. The date and time of the next meeting will be announced later.