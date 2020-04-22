Embassy in Russia: 203 Armenia citizens returning to Yerevan

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued a press release stating the following:
“The S7 Airlines plane is heading from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Yerevan. There are 203 citizens of Armenia returning to Yerevan via the fourth Moscow-Yerevan chartered flight.
The plane is also carrying the COVID-19 diagnosis tests transferred by the Russian side to the Ministry of Health of Armenia, as well as first necessity items (face masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc) gathered by fellow Armenians within the scope of humanitarian aid.
The Embassy of Armenia in Russia expresses gratitude to Tashir Charitable Foundation for providing the returning citizens with tickets to board the plane.”