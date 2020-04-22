News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Embassy in Russia: 203 Armenia citizens returning to Yerevan
Embassy in Russia: 203 Armenia citizens returning to Yerevan
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Society

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia has issued a press release stating the following:

“The S7 Airlines plane is heading from Moscow Domodedovo Airport to Yerevan. There are 203 citizens of Armenia returning to Yerevan via the fourth Moscow-Yerevan chartered flight.

The plane is also carrying the COVID-19 diagnosis tests transferred by the Russian side to the Ministry of Health of Armenia, as well as first necessity items (face masks, gloves, sanitizers, etc) gathered by fellow Armenians within the scope of humanitarian aid.

The Embassy of Armenia in Russia expresses gratitude to Tashir Charitable Foundation for providing the returning citizens with tickets to board the plane.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia regional governor reports 47 COVID-19 cases in one of province's towns
Governor of Gegharkunik Province of Armenia Gnel Sanosyan...
 Armenian opposition MP says businesses should be exempt from penalties during state of emergency
The coronavirus pandemic is going to hurt many...
 Bolivia's interim president to donate part of salary to citizens affected by COVID-19
Interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez has...
 Peskov: UN Security Council drafting universal ceasefire agreement
Spokesperson for the President of the Russian Federation...
 US warns of repeated and more dangerous wave of COVID-19
“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter…
 Germany allows trials of possible vaccine against COVID-19
He received the company Biontech from Mainz, which will now test the effect of the vaccine on volunteers…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos