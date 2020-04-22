Armenian political scientist on Russian FM's statement and Armenia-Russia relations

At the request of Armenian News-NEWS.am, political scientist Stepan Danielyan commented on Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov’s statement on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan’s response to that statement and what the next response may be.
“The public discourse on Armenian-Russian relations might mean lack of mutual trust. As far as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is concerned, I don’t think now is the time for that. Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan have much more urgent issues in terms of the pandemic and the existing and upcoming serious economic issues and potential social uprising. All regional conflicts are frozen in all parts of the world.
The response will probably be formal, and the Armenian foreign minister’s response was formal, but I believe Russia is looking forward to receiving answers to other questions.
There is one thing that can concern Armenia, and that is the fact that the interstate relations are moving from the diplomatic level to public discourse. This might mean lack of mutual trust,” Stepan Danielyan stated.