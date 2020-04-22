Armenian opposition MP says businesses should be exempt from penalties during state of emergency

During a discussion in parliament today, deputy of the Prosperous Armenia faction of the National Assembly Sergey Bagratyan said the faction recommends exempting businesses from penalties for two months, if the state of emergency lasts two months.
“Let’s say a person has invested money and built a hotel that isn’t operating, but it’s not his fault, and this means he doesn’t have to pay any fees, and all agreements are annulled during a force-majeure situation.
The coronavirus pandemic is going to hurt many businesses. The government is ‘running the ship’. When people tell the government it’s not running the ship well, the government says whoever doesn’t like it can get off the ship. However, we can’t get off and drown. Since there is only one ship, let’s run it carefully and see if we can make it to the harbor,” the deputy said.