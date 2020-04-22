News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.81
EUR
520.93
RUB
6.26
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Armenian parliament discussing tax penalty bill
Armenian parliament discussing tax penalty bill
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


Armenian parliament discusses the bill submitted by the Prosperous Armenia Party MP Mikayel Melkumyan. 

The bill proposes to mitigate the economic consequences of coronavirus and calculate penalties for late tax liabilities for each late day for 0.04%, instead of 0.075%.

Another change concerns the following: according to the current regulations, if a representative of a business entity accumulates a tax liability for AMD 500 thousand, the tax authority has the right to publish a document banning the property of the taxpayer. Now it is proposed to replace AMD 500 thousand with AMD 1 million 500 thousand after April 20, 2020." Moreover, this size will be taken into account when using the ban tool after April 20 of the current year,” the MP said.

According to him, over the past two years, 9,800 entities have been under such a ban, which is nearly 10% of the total numberof economic entities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3 Armenian patients with COVID-19 checked out of hospital after being in extremely critical condition
The minister also posted a video showing...
 Armenia PM meets with deputies of parliamentary factions
Afterwards, Deputy Prime Minister, Commandant for the state of...
 Advisor to Armenian health minister says citizens responsible for spread of coronavirus in country
No matter how many times police officers send...
 Artsakh's cargo transportation driver citizens no longer required to self-isolate
By the new decision of the Commandant for the emergency situation...
 Armenian health minister: 750 people are in isolation in Tsaghkadzor
“And today we are going to accept citizens arriving from Russia…
 Armenia PM: 639,592 families have benefited from government's anti-crisis measures
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has posted...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos