Bright Armenia faction offers to discontinue calculation of tax penalties during state of emergency
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

During a parliamentary session today, deputy of the Bright Armenia faction Mane Tandilyan said the faction offers to discontinue calculation of tax penalties for the second and third quarters of the year.

She addressed Head of the State Revenue Committee Davit Ananyan and stated that the Committee should recalculate the amounts and that not improving the current situation of businesses by presenting technical difficulties as an excuse is inacceptable.

The National Assembly is considering the bill to minimize tax penalties by two times, and the Bright Armenia faction is offering to not count penalties during the state of emergency declared in the country.
