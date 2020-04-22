Armenian MP says utility companies will start blackout process tomorrow

The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia has decided that the force majeure situation has been eliminated and subscribers need to pay for utilities, said Bright Armenia Party MP Taron Simonyan.
The commission says that the government approved social packages, as a result of which citizens already have money, and they can pay for utilities, the deputy noted.
But a significant percentage of the population do not use these social packages, Simonyan noted. “These very force majeure circumstances still exist for them, these people do not work and cannot earn money. And our companies that provide utility services to consumers, from tomorrow, will probably take up the shutdown process,” he added.